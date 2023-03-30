ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP chieftain advises suspension of Governor Wike over anti-party moves

Ima Elijah

PDP chieftain calls for suspension of Governor Wike over alleged anti-party activities during the recent general elections, adding fuel to the ongoing post-election crisis within the party.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

A call has been made by Umar Sani, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former special adviser on media to former Vice President Nnamdi Sambo, to suspend Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his alleged anti-party activities during the recently concluded general elections.

Recommended articles

Sani made this statement on Thursday, March 30, 2023, during an interview with Arise Television.

Sani compared Wike's behavior to that of other suspended party members, such as former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that Wike, who was the pioneer of G5 Governors, is an even bigger problem for the party.

"Who is more anti-party than Governor Nyesom Wike, a person who insults the party’s Chairman, presidential candidate daily?" Sani asked.

Sani's statement comes amidst a post-election crisis that has continued to plague the PDP, which led to the removal of the party’s chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

In response to Sani's comments, Governor Wike's spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri, stated that the Governor was focused on delivering good governance to the people of Rivers State and had no interest in engaging in any form of anti-party activity.

"Governor Wike is a loyal member of the PDP, and he remains committed to the party's ideals and vision," Ebiri said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Takeout: The call for Governor Wike's suspension by a prominent PDP chieftain adds another twist to the ongoing crisis in the party.

It remains to be seen how the PDP leadership will respond to Sani's statement and whether or not Governor Wike will face any disciplinary action.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10th NASS: Group canvases support for Adelegbe as Deputy Speaker

10th NASS: Group canvases support for Adelegbe as Deputy Speaker

APC, Gov. Matawalle call for review of Zamfara governorship poll results

APC, Gov. Matawalle call for review of Zamfara governorship poll results

Bayelsa-based Journalist to be re-arraigned for alleged defamatory Facebook post

Bayelsa-based Journalist to be re-arraigned for alleged defamatory Facebook post

Labour Party suspends 11 executive members for anti-party activities in Nasarawa State

Labour Party suspends 11 executive members for anti-party activities in Nasarawa State

Omo-Agege didn’t factionalise Delta APC – Campaign spokesman

Omo-Agege didn’t factionalise Delta APC – Campaign spokesman

Tinubu to be one of Nigeria's best president – Lawmaker

Tinubu to be one of Nigeria's best president – Lawmaker

Fani-Kayode calls for arrest of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Fani-Kayode calls for arrest of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

PDP chieftain advises suspension of Governor Wike over anti-party moves

PDP chieftain advises suspension of Governor Wike over anti-party moves

NPC refutes claims of religious sentiments in 2023 census

NPC refutes claims of religious sentiments in 2023 census

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

obi and datti

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petitions DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti