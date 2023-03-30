PDP chieftain advises suspension of Governor Wike over anti-party moves

Sani made this statement on Thursday, March 30, 2023, during an interview with Arise Television.

Sani speaks on Wike

Sani compared Wike's behavior to that of other suspended party members, such as former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim.

He argued that Wike, who was the pioneer of G5 Governors, is an even bigger problem for the party.

"Who is more anti-party than Governor Nyesom Wike, a person who insults the party’s Chairman, presidential candidate daily?" Sani asked.

Sani's statement comes amidst a post-election crisis that has continued to plague the PDP, which led to the removal of the party’s chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

In response to Sani's comments, Governor Wike's spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri, stated that the Governor was focused on delivering good governance to the people of Rivers State and had no interest in engaging in any form of anti-party activity.

"Governor Wike is a loyal member of the PDP, and he remains committed to the party's ideals and vision," Ebiri said.

Pulse Takeout: The call for Governor Wike's suspension by a prominent PDP chieftain adds another twist to the ongoing crisis in the party.