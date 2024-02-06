Your protest won't be in vain - PDP assures protesting Edo Governorship aspirants of support

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Dan Orbih, the National Vice Chairman, PDP, South-South, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Orbih gave the assurance while addressing nine out of the 10 aspirants who visited him in his Benin City residence to protest the conduct of Saturday’s delegate election. He also flayed the alleged role played by the Enugu State governor in what he described as a “Nollywood movie” that was presented as an ad-hoc delegate election in the state.

He commended the aspirants and other party officials for their courage in standing against the might of the Edo governor.

”I salute your courage, I salute your commitment. We appreciate you all. Your struggle and effort is not personal but for our collective interest and dream of a better Edo State.

“What took place on Saturday was the governor’s ad-hoc delegate election and not PDP.

“I have listened to the position of the aspirants who disassociated themselves from Saturday’s show of shame purportedly supervised by the governor of Enugu state who flew into Benin, and after meeting with his Edo counterpart in Government House went with him to George Idah collation centre to record a television scene to justify the illegalities carried out across the state,” said the PDP official.

"Let me join all of you to condemn and reject the shameless show, and I am happy the aspirants are taking steps to set aside the sad Nollywood event of Saturday.

“Be assured that like Liverpool fans, you will never walk alone, and the cry that a stranger will not fly the ticket of the party will not end in vain.

“I appeal to all party faithful to remain calm. I will once again declare that Edo PDP will not support a stranger for the 2024 Guber election,” Orbih stated.

He noted that all sorts of write ups were being sponsored on social media, adding that “but like they say a ripe fruit attracts stones and arrows. We shall overcome”.