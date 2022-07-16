OsunDecides: Nigeria is in problem, Labour Party's Lasun laments vote buying

Lasun, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed this to TheCable shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Ward 5, Woru compound, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

He also debunked the rumour that he has stepped down for Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Commenting on the ongoing exercise, Lasun said he has received several reports of vote buying across the state, adding that the country may go under if politicians continue to induce voters on election day.

"If we decide to keep buying votes on the day of the election, Nigeria is in problem," he said.

Lasun, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), is one of the candidates with an outside chance of winning the election.

He, and 13 other candidates are jostling to depose the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, from the top seat of Osun politics.

However, oberserves have narrowed the contest down to a head-to-head fight between Oyetola and Adeleke.

The governor, who defeated his closest challenger via a runoff election in 2018, is confident of replicating the same feat.