OsunDecides: Get live updates, results from governorship poll

Meanwhile, 14 other candidates from 14 from parties, including main challenger and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, are expected to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) a run for their money.

Other frontline contenders in today's election are the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, representing the Labour Party; Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party and Social Democratic Party candidate, Goke Omigbodun.

Other candidates participating in the Osun 2022 governorship election are: Munirudeen Atanda (ADP); Lukman Awoyemi (APM); Busuyi Ayowole (PRP); Awojide Segun (AAC); Adeleke Adedapo (BP); Adebayo Elisha (APP); Rasaq Saliu (NNPP); Abede Samuel (NRM); Ademola Adeseye (YPP); and Adesuyi Olufemi (ZLP).

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that Accreditation and Voting shall commence at 8:30 am and close at 2:30 p.m.

The accreditation process shall comprise authentication and verification of voters, using the Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by INEC.

This governorship election will be fought in 3763 polling units across 332 wards in the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun state.

(11:59am) Lagos hoodlum arrested by security agents

A hoodlum, pictured above, has been arrested by the Police alongside his colleagues in Ifofin area of Ilesha. He gave his name as Ezekiel and said he resides in Lagos and had to come to Ilesha “to work”.

(11:44am) Party agents keep close watch

Agents representing different parties and candidates and watching as events unfold at Polling Unit 004, Ward 04, Oba Laoye Grammar School, Ede South.

(11:14) SOS: We're getting overwhelmed, security operatives cry out

Security operatives stationed at Ward 04, PU008, Anuolu Junction, Alajue I, Ede North said they're being overwhelmed due to the large turnout of voters. There are over 1800 voters at this polling unit.

(11:13am) Voting progressing smoothly in Ilesha

The voting exercise has so far been itch-free at Polling Unit 6, Isare Ward 8, Ilesha East LGA.

(11:02am) The moment Governor Gboyega Oyetola was swarmed by supporters on arrival at his polling unit.

(11:00am) Governor Oyetola has voted

The incumbent governor of the state and APC candidate, Oyetola, alongside his wife, Kafayat, have just cast their votes.

(10:47am) First complaint

Voters at PU 006, Ward 04, Ode Oke, Ede South are reportedly complaining that the voting process is slow.

(10:35am) Labour Party candidate, Yusuf votes

Lasun Yusuf, the candidate of the Labour party has cast his vote at PU04, Ward 5, Woru compound, Irepodun LGA.

(10: 30am) Another frontline candidate, Ogunbiyi, casts his vote

Akin Ogunbiyi, Accord Party governorship candidate, has just cast his vote at PU03, Ward 05, Methodist Primary School, Ileogbo, Ayedire LGA

(10:25am) Osun youths troop out to vote

Young voters troop out to participate in the Osun governorship election - via TheCable

(10:00am) Former APC National Chairman, Akande, votes at his polling unit

Bisi Akande, chieftain of the APC, has just cast his vote at PU 12, Ward 01, Isedo, Ila-Orangun.

(09:42am) First glitch recorded as BVAS machine failed while voters anxiously wait to cast their ballots at Ward 6, Unit 2 Ikoti, Ilesa West.

(09:18am) 92-year-old grandma votes in Olu--Oluwa LGA

A 92-year-old grandmother has just cast her vote at Polling Unit 002, Ward 6, Baptist Primary School 1, Isore/Ikonifin, in Ola-Oluwa LGA.

(09:17am) The elderly voting first in Ayedade

The elderly stepped forward first to vote at PU01, Ward 1, Ayedade Ikire, Irewole LGA,

(09:04am) Voting gets underway in Ikire

Women were the first set of voters as voting gets underway at Polling Unit 006, Registration 06, Ikire.

(09:00am) Adeleke first candidate to vote

Candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote, making him the first among the contenders to vote.

(08:45am) INEC presiding officers read out voting instructions to awaiting voters.

INEC presiding officer reads out the procedures of voting with her colleague interpreting it in Yoruba language to voters who are waiting to cast their ballots at Salvation primary school, Polling Unit 005, Registration Area 05, Osogbo.

(08:45am) PDP candidate, Adeleke arrives his polling unit

PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke arrives at his polling unit at Abogunde in Ede North LGA - via TheCable

(08:43am) Voting commences at Polling Unit 1, Ward 3, Methodist School, Atakumosa West LGA.

Voting gets underway as the first voter comes forward for accreditation at Polling Unit 1, Ward 3, Methodist School, Atakumosa West LGA.

(08:37) Voters queue to exercise their franchise in Ilesha

Voters ready to vote at PU 1, Imo Ward 2, Ilesha East.

(08:05am) Election officials and security agents on ground

Election officials and security agents waiting for voters at Polling Unit 002, Ward 9, Kuta 1, Ayedire LGA as at 7.30am.

(07:49am) Elections official arrive early

As at 07:15am, INEC ad-hoc officials had already set up and waiting for voters at Polling Unit 35, Registration Area 5, Osogbo LGA