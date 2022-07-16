RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

OsunDecides: Get live updates, results from governorship poll

Nurudeen Shotayo

Follow this live update for minute by minute account from the Osun Governorship election.

Osun Governorship election
Osun Governorship election

The die is cast and the stage is set for what will be a showdown as the people of Osun State go to the poll to elect a governor. Today's election is expected to be keenly contested with incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, seeking a second term of office.

Meanwhile, 14 other candidates from 14 from parties, including main challenger and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, are expected to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) a run for their money.

Other frontline contenders in today's election are the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, representing the Labour Party; Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party and Social Democratic Party candidate, Goke Omigbodun.

Other candidates participating in the Osun 2022 governorship election are: Munirudeen Atanda (ADP); Lukman Awoyemi (APM); Busuyi Ayowole (PRP); Awojide Segun (AAC); Adeleke Adedapo (BP); Adebayo Elisha (APP); Rasaq Saliu (NNPP); Abede Samuel (NRM); Ademola Adeseye (YPP); and Adesuyi Olufemi (ZLP).

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that Accreditation and Voting shall commence at 8:30 am and close at 2:30 p.m.

The accreditation process shall comprise authentication and verification of voters, using the Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by INEC.

This governorship election will be fought in 3763 polling units across 332 wards in the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun state.

Election enforcer arrested by security agents. [TheCable]
Election enforcer arrested by security agents. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

A hoodlum, pictured above, has been arrested by the Police alongside his colleagues in Ifofin area of Ilesha. He gave his name as Ezekiel and said he resides in Lagos and had to come to Ilesha “to work”.

One of the suspected hoodlums arrested by the police in the Ifofin area of Ilesha gives his name as Ezekiel. He said he resides in Lagos and had to come to Ilesha “to work”.

Party agents in the Osun governorship election.
Party agents in the Osun governorship election. Pulse Nigeria

Agents representing different parties and candidates and watching as events unfold at Polling Unit 004, Ward 04, Oba Laoye Grammar School, Ede South.

Voters at a polling unit in Ede North. [TheCable]
Voters at a polling unit in Ede North. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

Security operatives stationed at Ward 04, PU008, Anuolu Junction, Alajue I, Ede North said they're being overwhelmed due to the large turnout of voters. There are over 1800 voters at this polling unit.

Voters at Ilesha. [TheCable]
Voters at Ilesha. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

The voting exercise has so far been itch-free at Polling Unit 6, Isare Ward 8, Ilesha East LGA.

The incumbent governor of the state and APC candidate, Oyetola, alongside his wife, Kafayat, have just cast their votes.

Osun voters laments the slowness of the process. [TheCable]
Osun voters laments the slowness of the process. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

Voters at PU 006, Ward 04, Ode Oke, Ede South are reportedly complaining that the voting process is slow.

Labour Party governorship candidate, Lasun Yusuf casting his vote. [TheCable]
Labour Party governorship candidate, Lasun Yusuf casting his vote. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

Lasun Yusuf, the candidate of the Labour party has cast his vote at PU04, Ward 5, Woru compound, Irepodun LGA.

Accord Party Governorship candidate, Akin Ogunbiyi casts his vote. [TheCable]
Accord Party Governorship candidate, Akin Ogunbiyi casts his vote. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

Akin Ogunbiyi, Accord Party governorship candidate, has just cast his vote at PU03, Ward 05, Methodist Primary School, Ileogbo, Ayedire LGA

Young voters participating in the Osun election. [TheCable]
Young voters participating in the Osun election. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

Young voters troop out to participate in the Osun governorship election - via TheCable

Chief Bisi Akande.
Chief Bisi Akande. Pulse Nigeria

Bisi Akande, chieftain of the APC, has just cast his vote at PU 12, Ward 01, Isedo, Ila-Orangun.

92-year-old Osun voter. [INEC]
92-year-old Osun voter. [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

A 92-year-old grandmother has just cast her vote at Polling Unit 002, Ward 6, Baptist Primary School 1, Isore/Ikonifin, in Ola-Oluwa LGA.

Osun election. [TheCable]
Osun election. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

The elderly stepped forward first to vote at PU01, Ward 1, Ayedade Ikire, Irewole LGA,

Ikire voters, osun election. [INEC]
Ikire voters, osun election. [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

Women were the first set of voters as voting gets underway at Polling Unit 006, Registration 06, Ikire.

Senator Ademola Adeleke casts his vote. [TheCable]
Senator Ademola Adeleke casts his vote. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

Candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote, making him the first among the contenders to vote.

INEC presiding officer reads out the procedures of voting with her colleague interpreting it in Yoruba language to voters who are waiting to cast their ballots at Salvation primary school, Polling Unit 005, Registration Area 05, Osogbo.

PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke. [TheCable]
PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke arrives at his polling unit at Abogunde in Ede North LGA - via TheCable

An Osun voter getting set to cast his vote. [Twitter:INEC]
An Osun voter getting set to cast his vote. [Twitter:INEC] Pulse Nigeria

Voting gets underway as the first voter comes forward for accreditation at Polling Unit 1, Ward 3, Methodist School, Atakumosa West LGA.

Osun voters. [TheCable]
Osun voters. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

Voters ready to vote at PU 1, Imo Ward 2, Ilesha East.

Election Officials and Security Agents waiting for voters. [INEC]
Election Officials and Security Agents waiting for voters. [INEC] Pulse Nigeria

Election officials and security agents waiting for voters at Polling Unit 002, Ward 9, Kuta 1, Ayedire LGA as at 7.30am.

As at 07:15am, INEC ad-hoc officials had already set up and waiting for voters at Polling Unit 35, Registration Area 5, Osogbo LGA

INEC ad-hoc officials
INEC ad-hoc officials Pulse Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

