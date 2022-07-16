OsunDecides2022: Adeleke wins his polling unit with landslide margin

Pulse reports that Adeleke was the first to cast his votes among all the contenders for the Osun top seat.

There are 14 candidates and parties battling to dislodge the incumbent and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola from the Osun Government House.

Voting has now ended in most parts of the state while sorting and counting are underway.

Meanwhile, results from Adeleke's polling unit in Ward 02, PU 009 Abogunde, Ede North, showed that the candidate completely obliterated other challengers, including Oyetola.

The dancing senator, as fondly called, scored 218 votes, leaving Oyetola in his trail with paltry 23 votes.

This didn't come as a surprise as the PDP candidate had been tipped to dominate his Local Government of origin and results from the area have so far justified that prediction.

Adeleke narrowly lost to Oyetola in 2018 in an election that was dogged by controversies.

He had taken the lead with over 300 vote difference before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election inconclusive and called for a re-run, citing violence and cancelation of votes from seven polling units in Ile-Ife.