Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo's chopper has crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi State.

Reports say the incident happened during a campaign tour of the state.

Pulse spoke to an aide of the Vice-President who confirmed the incident but also said everyone is okay.

Attacks on Osinbajo

Recently, the former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank attacked the VP for not speaking up against the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen was suspended by President Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019, following allegations that he failed to declare his assets.

Frank also called on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye to sanction the Vice-President.

Obasanjo Vs Osinbajo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in his state of the nation address, also took a swipe at Prof. Osinbajo.

Obasanjo criticised the Vice-President for going to markets across the country to share money to traders.

Osinbajo has been involved in the disbursements of cash (N10,000) to traders as part of the Federal Government's TraderMoni initiative.

An excerpt from Obasanjo's statement reads: “What an act by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria lawyer, number 2 man in the Executive hierarchy; and what is more, a pastor of one of the Christian movements led by a revered, respected and upright church leader, Pastor E. A. Adeboye. Osinbajo must have gone for, “if you can’t beat them, join them”.

ALSO READ: The biggest problem Nigeria has is grand corruption - osinbajo

“A great pity indeed and which makes people ask the questions, “Any hope?” Yes, for me, there is hope. Osinbajo has shown the human weakness and proved the saying that the corruption of the best is the worst form of corruption. His explanation that it was their government programme can only be construed to be very shallow and lopsided."

Osinbajo is President Buhari's running mate in the presidential elections scheduled to hold on February 16, 2019.