Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Ugandan presidential inauguration

Osinbajo will depart Lagos for Kampala on Tuesday evening.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent Nigeria at the sixth inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Osinbajo will be joining several other heads of state and government at the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 12, at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, Uganda.

Nigeria and Uganda share historical antecedents and enjoy good diplomatic relationships, including working together as member-states of the Commonwealth, the African Union, and the United Nations among others.

Both countries have signed Bilateral Agreements on Technical Aid Corps, Trade, and on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The vice president had earlier participated at the resumed National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also traveled to Lagos for a tour of the manufacturing facility of SecureID.

SecureID is one of the three smart card manufacturing companies in Africa.

Osinbajo will depart Lagos for Kampala on Tuesday evening and will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Amb. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

He is expected back in the country on Wednesday.

