Osinbajo to host APC Representatives on Wednesday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to host members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the House of Representatives to iftar (breaking of fast) on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The Vice President, who has declared to contest the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC, is expected to use the occasion to inform the lawmakers of his intention.

The vice president, in a letter read by the deputy speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, invited both Muslim and non-muslim APC lawmakers to iftar—breaking of fast.

According to the letter, the lawmakers will be hosted at the State House Banquet Hall.

Members of the House are automatic delegates to the APC presidential primaries and play a key role in the emergence of the presidential candidate.

He has already met with members of the Progressive Governors Forum whom he hosted a similar iftar on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The declaration by Osinbajo is setting up a possible battle with his former boss, Bola Tinubu, who had long declared his presidential ambition.

Others in the race under the APC are: Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, former Imo governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha, who had earlier declared an interest.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, have continued to be linked to the race but are yet to officially make their intentions known

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

