ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

“People are setting up business centres, calling themselves pastors” - Oshiomhole

Segun Adeyemi

Earlier in his address, Oshiomhole criticised governors who have neglected education and deprived underprivileged children of a high-quality education.

Adams Oshiomhole [Facebook]
Adams Oshiomhole [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The pragmatic politician, who is now a serving lawmaker in the House of Senate, stated this at a recent event organised by Bishop Mathew Kukah.

At the event, Oshiomhole reflected on issues of bad governance and how religion has slowed down development in Nigeria.

Adams Oshiomhole, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, made a striking statement at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I also think religion has been added to our burden of problem. Where people preach that when you believe in our Lord Jesus Christ, he will deliver you from poverty, that’s a lie. We know it and I see them everyday. People are setting up business centres and they cover themselves and say they’re pastors.”

“And in every donation that is made in church, when a big man dines, that is where Reverend Fathers and Pastors identify with you people that the church has not been completed and all those who are to donate are invariably public officers...”

Earlier in his speech, Oshiomhole spoke against governors who have refused to prioritise education and denied the children of the poor qualitative education.

Adams Oshiomhole said it’s a lie to believe Jesus will deliver one from poverty [Facebook/Meta AI Image]
Adams Oshiomhole said it’s a lie to believe Jesus will deliver one from poverty [Facebook/Meta AI Image] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I also think we should be bold enough to mention the governor who used his immunity to cover up the former governor who has lost immunity in a criminal offense.

“A Governor who is training his children in a foreign school and denied poor children of getting education.”

“We must not make laws. We do not have the political will to enforce.

“Never should a child born in this country be denied access to school.”

This powerful statement from Oshiomhole highlights the urgency of the issue and calls on Nigerians to take responsibility for ensuring that every child in Nigeria has access to education.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“People are setting up business centres, calling themselves pastors - Oshiomhole

“People are setting up business centres, calling themselves pastors” - Oshiomhole

Rivers Reps console tanker blast victims, seek aid from philanthropists

Rivers Reps console tanker blast victims, seek aid from philanthropists

Tinubu, Bill Gates says technology will curb corruption, aid Govt transparency

Tinubu, Bill Gates says technology will curb corruption, aid Govt transparency

Comply with EFCC's arrest, avoid disgracing former Benue Governors - Ortom

Comply with EFCC's arrest, avoid disgracing former Benue Governors - Ortom

UniAbuja female final year student declared missing

UniAbuja female final year student declared missing

JAMB releases fresh update on 2024 results

JAMB releases fresh update on 2024 results

Coalition lauds Speaker for pro-masses forum on State Police

Coalition lauds Speaker for pro-masses forum on State Police

Tinubu secures $600m seaport investment from Danish company

Tinubu secures $600m seaport investment from Danish company

‘Warri Boys in Lagos’ launches ₦1bn appeal fund for multipurpose complex

‘Warri Boys in Lagos’ launches ₦1bn appeal fund for multipurpose complex

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins APC governorship ticket in Ondo

The 10 warmest years have occurred since 2007 [Black Doctor]

2023 was the hottest year ever — the world is on red alert

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Ribadu says terrorism-related deaths have dropped from 2600 monthly to 200

Gov Ademola Adeleke and his two wives.

End of controversy as Gov Adeleke names one of his wives as official First Lady