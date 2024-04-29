ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers Reps console tanker blast victims, seek aid from philanthropists

The reps urged philanthropists and other Nigerians to lend a helping hand to those affected by providing whatever assistance possible to them.

In a statement on Monday by the leader of the caucus, Rep. Dumnamene Dekor (PDP-Rivers) the lawmakers expressed grief over havoc caused by the inferno.

As true representatives of our people, we express deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the tragic inferno.

“Our heart aches for the lives lost and the profound grief that now engulfs our dear Rivers.

“This tragic fire incident should rightly shake our people to their cores, considering the magnitude of losses; and we stand in solidarity with those who are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with each and every individual impacted by this tragedy,” he said.

Dekor urged philanthropists and other Nigerians to lend a helping hand to those affected by providing whatever assistance possible to them. The lawmaker urged Nigerians to use the moment to reflect on the importance of safety measures and prevention strategies to avoid such tragedies in the future.

