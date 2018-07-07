Orji Kalu says Igbo will vote Buhari to get 2023 slot

news

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu is preparing for his 2023 presidential bid by gathering support for President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019.

Daily Trust reports that Kalu told newsmen in Umuahia, Abia state that the South East zone would massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term to enable the region have its turn in 2023.

Kalu, a chieftain of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress stated that the Igbos - people from South East Nigeria - are committed to making sure that they occupy the presidential seat come 2023.

He reportedly vowed that nothing could stop Igbos from producing Nigeria’s president come 2023.

In a recent interview, Kalu told newsmen that President Buhari will hand over power to him in 2023.

According to Kalu, every Igbo person is looking forward to producing a President from the South-East.

He said “The future of Ndigbo is brightest today in APC. Once Buhari finishes his second tenure, I am assuring you that either I or any other Igbo man stands a better chance of becoming the President of Nigeria. The right thing to do is to work for the presidency.

“We don’t need any other thing than the office of the President. If you see what I have done in our villages as governor, you will know what will happen if somebody like me becomes the president; you know that the entire Nigeria will be developed.

“The future is very bright and Ndi Igbo will enjoy being in APC. That is why we are working very hard to win the Anambra State election and we will win the state.

“It is possible to have Orji Kalu in Aso Rock, if I’m alive and in good health. I’m very capable to be president because I understand Nigeria’s macro and micro economics."