Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Orji Kalu says Igbo will vote Buhari to get 2023 slot

Orji Kalu Ex-Governor of Abia says Igbo will vote Buhari to get 2023 slot

Kalu told newsmen that the South East zone would massively vote for President Buhari for a second term to enable the region have its turn in 2023.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Orji Kalu says Igbo will vote Buhari to get 2023 slot play

Kalu told newsmen that the South East zone would massively vote for Buhari for a second term to enable the region have its turn in 2023.

(SabiNews)

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu is preparing for his 2023 presidential bid by gathering support for President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019.

Daily Trust reports that Kalu told newsmen in Umuahia, Abia state that the South East zone would massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term to enable the region have its turn in 2023.

Kalu, a chieftain of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress stated that the Igbos - people from South East Nigeria - are committed to making sure that they occupy the presidential seat come 2023.

He reportedly vowed that nothing could stop Igbos from producing Nigeria’s president come 2023.

ALSO READ: Don’t bother about presidency in 2019 – Orji Kalu

I will be President in 2023 - Orji Kalu

In a recent interview, Kalu told newsmen that President Buhari will hand over power to him in 2023.

Buhari bestowed with Chieftaincy title in Ebonyi play

Buhari bestowed with Chieftaincy title in Ebonyi

(Presidency)

 

According to Kalu, every Igbo person is looking forward to producing a President from the South-East.

He said “The future of Ndigbo is brightest today in APC. Once Buhari finishes his second tenure, I am assuring you that either I or any other Igbo man stands a better chance of becoming the President of Nigeria. The right thing to do is to work for the presidency.

“We don’t need any other thing than the office of the President. If you see what I have done in our villages as governor, you will know what will happen if somebody like me becomes the president; you know that the entire Nigeria will be developed.

“The future is very bright and Ndi Igbo will enjoy being in APC. That is why we are working very hard to win the Anambra State election and we will win the state.

“It is possible to have Orji Kalu in Aso Rock, if I’m alive and in good health. I’m very capable to be president because I understand Nigeria’s macro and micro economics."

The former Governor of Abia state had earlier asked Igbos not to bother running for presidency in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Adams Oshiomhole APC Chairman appeals to R-APC rebels, Ndume dismisses groupbullet
2 Reformed All Progressives Congress  R-APC announces excos, IBB’s aide...bullet
3 Emmanuel Macron 3 things France President taught Nigerian politiciansbullet

Related Articles

Orji Kalu Ex Abia Governor says he will be President in 2023
Orji Kalu Don’t bother about presidency in 2019 – Ex-Governor tells Igbos
Buhari We’re solidly behind you, Igbos tell President
Orji Uzor Kalu Ex-Governor urges Buhari to probe former Presidents
Orji Uzor Kalu Ex-governor 'took Abia state 16-years backwards’ – APC Chieftain
Orji Kalu I don’t have presidential ambition in 2019 - Ex-Governor says
Biafra Orji Kalu opposes separation, calls for restructuring
Buhari Presidency releases full list of president’s appointees
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader's trial resumes today but his whereabouts is still unknown

Politics

Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomhole APC National Chairman dismisses members of R-APC
RAPC reacts to APC chairman, Oshiomhole
Oshiomhole RAPC fires back at APC chairman
RAPC reacts to APC chairman, Oshiomhole
R-APC Our focus is to rescue APC from predators not defect - Afegbua
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless
Buhari PDP says president has no constitutional powers to sign Executive Order 6