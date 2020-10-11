The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is collating the governorship election results from all the 18 local governments of Ondo State.
The Ondo governorship election held on Saturday, October 10, 2020; with Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC as the two front-line candidates.
Here are the results from the local governments as announced by INEC. Note that we will keep updating this page as the results come in:
Ifedore LGA
APC-9,350
PDP-11,852
Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government
APC -13,278
PDP- 9,231
Irele Local Government
APC-12,643
PDP-5,493
Akoko North-East Local Government
APC-16,572
PDP-8,380
Akoko South-West Local Government
APC- 21,232
PDP- 15,055
Akoko North-West Local Government
APC- 15,809
PDP- 10,320
Ondo East Local Government
APC - 6,485
PDP - 4,049
Owo Local Government
APC - 35,957
PDP - 5,311
Akure North Local Government
APC - 9,546
PDP- 12,263
Idanre Local Government
APC-11,286
PDP - 7,499
Akoko South-East Local Government
APC - 9,419
PDP - 4,003
Akure South Local Government
APC- 17,277
PDP- 47,627