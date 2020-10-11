The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is collating the governorship election results from all the 18 local governments of Ondo State.

The Ondo governorship election held on Saturday, October 10, 2020; with Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC as the two front-line candidates.

Here are the results from the local governments as announced by INEC. Note that we will keep updating this page as the results come in:

Ifedore LGA

APC-9,350

PDP-11,852

Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government

APC -13,278

PDP- 9,231

Irele Local Government

APC-12,643

PDP-5,493

Akoko North-East Local Government

APC-16,572

PDP-8,380

Akoko South-West Local Government

APC- 21,232

PDP- 15,055

Akoko North-West Local Government

APC- 15,809

PDP- 10,320

Ondo East Local Government

APC - 6,485

PDP - 4,049

Owo Local Government

APC - 35,957

PDP - 5,311

Akure North Local Government

APC - 9,546

PDP- 12,263

Idanre Local Government

APC-11,286

PDP - 7,499

Akoko South-East Local Government

APC - 9,419

PDP - 4,003

Akure South Local Government

APC- 17,277

PDP- 47,627