Jegede addressing voters at his polling unit in Akure.

PDP candidate Eyitayo Jegede joins the queue at Sacred Heart Pry Sch polling unit

PDP candidate Eyitayo Jegede joins the queue at Sacred Heart Pry Sch polling unit. (Pulse)
Most voters are neither wearing face masks nor observing social distancing as it rains heavily in Akure.

At Eyitayo Jegede's polling unit, a lot of people are ready to cast their votes.

Voting has commenced all across Ondo. Voters are given hand sanitizers before they head to polling booths.

Voting has started at Sacred Heart Primary School in Akure. (Pulse)
Voting has started at Tubico Hotel polling unit.

Electorate at Tubico Hotel polling unit.
A queue of electorate ready to vote. (Pulse)
At Ijebu/Osikoti, electorate are ready as they troop out en masse.

Impressive voter turnout at PU 014 Oke-Ijebu/Osikoti. (Pulse)
Typical voters register display at Osisi quarters Akure south.

Typical voters register display at Osisi quarters Akure south. (Pulse)
It's 8:00 am and voters are already trooping out to vote. Polling just about to start at Agbogbo roundabout, Akure. Voters checking their names on the register.

Voters getting ready at Polling Unit EC 30 B Akure. (Pulse)
