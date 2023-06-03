Ondo Assembly elects Oladiji as new Speaker

Oladiji emergence followed the inauguration of the state’s 10th Assembly by the clerk, Benjamin Jayeiola on Saturday.

Jaiyeoba had initially read a proclamation from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, paving way for the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Oladiji (APC), representing Ondo East Constituency, was unanimously elected the Speaker by 26 members of the assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motion for the speaker’s nomination was moved by Temitope Akomolafe, representing Ifedore Constituency and seconded by Oladapo Biola, representing Ondo West Constituency 2.

Oladiji, a businessman and an educationist, was the Deputy Majority Leader in the 9th Assembly.

Also, Abayomi Akinruntan (APC), representing Ilaje Constituency 1, was elected the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly unopposed.

Akinruntan nomination’s motion was moved by Tosin Ajirotutu, representing Idanre Constituency.

In his speech, the new Speaker said that he felt honoured and thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also thanked the state governor for his unrelenting support and for giving the enabling environment to the legislative arm and his strong leadership for peace to reign in the state.

Oladiji tasked his colleagues to demonstrate utmost accountability and openness in the discharge of their duties, saying that they should not be accused of not doing their best for the state.

The Speaker promised to ensure smooth and harmonious relationships with the executive for continuous development of the state.

Oladiji enjoined all lawmakers in the assembly to join hands with him in moving the state forward.

The House of Assembly also elected Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi (APC), representing Owo Constituency 1 and Ajirotutu as Deputy Majority Leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four lawmakers out of the 26 were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while the rest are from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Speaking to newsmen, Ogunmolasuyi promised his constituents better representation.

He expressed the belief that the 10th Assembly would deliver more for the state considering the calibre of people in it.

According to him, the new speaker is a person of vast wealth of experience.

The Majority Leader promised that the entire house would give the speaker necessary support.

ADVERTISEMENT