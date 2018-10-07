Pulse.ng logo
Omoyele Sowore emerges as presidential candidate of the AAC

Omoyele Sowore Sahara Reporters publisher elected presidential candidate of the AAC

According to reports, Sowore was elected unanimously during the ACC convention.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has become the presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC).

According to Premium Times, Sowore was elected unanimously during the ACC convention.

The party’s convention held on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Duplex Plaza, CMD, Shangisha in Lagos state.

Speaking after he was elected, the presidential candidate said “We must work to realise the dream of a new Nigeria, where we would be able to send our children to school and where the black man will be proud of the Nigerian nation. We must say enough is enough. Those who are taking Nigeria into the future are here with us.”

Sowore also thanked Femi Falana for supporting his presidential ambition.

ALSO READ: Sowore protests Ooni's lateness at Ife palace, gets teargassed

“It would be impossible for me to graduate from the University of Lagos without him. We are not alone. We have people at the Diaspora and our ancestors who have gone with us. I thank those who have nominated and supported me in the journey to become the President of Nigeria”, he added.

Oby Ezekwesili declares for President

Also, former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has announced that she will be running for President in 2019.

Ezekwesili said she will be contesting on the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

