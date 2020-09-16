Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on the people of Edo to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki because it will be in their best interest to do so.

The Edo governorship election holds on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Obaseki, who is seeking re-election, is up against Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC and 12 other candidates.

Okowa is Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum.

During the PDP rally at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Okowa made a passionate pitch for his party's flag-bearer in the contest.

He said he and other PDP governors are in support of Obaseki’s re-election because of his sterling performance in the last four years.

According to Okowa, if Obaseki did so much in his first term in office, in spite of all the challenges he encountered, it will be in the interest of Edo to ensure that he is re-elected for a second term so that he can execute more development projects in the state.

He commended Obaseki and the PDP in Edo for the ward-to-ward campaign ahead of the election, describing it as unprecedented.

He urged the electorate to be vigilant and ensure that their ballots count, adding that they should not be afraid.

Okowa and other PDP governors rally support for Obaseki at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (Delta State press corps)

The governor assured the people that he and all his colleagues in the South-South will be on the ground on Saturday to ensure victory for the party.

"Let me commend Governor Obaseki and the Edo PDP for their campaign where they went round all the wards in the state.

"This is unprecedented and very commendable because it is the first of its kind for any governor to campaign from ward to ward.

Obaseki is one governor we are very proud of in the Governors' Forum because of his high knowledge in economic development and good governance.

"He has done very well in this first term in spite of all the challenges he encountered in his former party and it is my firm belief that re-electing him for a second term is in the best interest of Edo people," he said.

In his address, National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, called on the people to punish the APC by voting Obaseki for a second term, pointing out that Edo is not Lagos where one man is in total control.

PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus [PDP]

On his part, Rivers Governor and Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election Nyesom Wike, called on the people of Edo to turn out en masse to vote and protect their votes.

National Vice-Chairman of PDP in the South-South, Dan Orbih, said that the party is in good position to win the election as the people have resolved to vote and protect their votes.

He said that PDP's main rival in the election is relying on "federal might" to rig the vote, but that PDP in Edo is relying on God's power and the people's support to win.

Wike (Left) and Obaseki (Right) in Port Harcourt after Obaseki's defection from the APC to the PDP in June (Nyesom Wike)

Earlier, Chairman of PDP in Edo, Tony Aziegbeni, in his welcome address urged the people to stand firm during the polls, assuring that the party is behind them to ensure victory for Governor Obaseki.

The rally was attended by governors of PDP-controlled states led by Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal. Other PDP governors in attendance were Wike, Okowa, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ben Ayade of Cross River, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.