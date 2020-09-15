Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, says he's confident that Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, will win the September 19 governorship election.

The governor told a crowd of People Democratic Party's supporters during a mega rally on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will have no choice but to announce the party's candidate the winner of the highly-anticipated election.

He said, "What I've come to tell you today, by the grace of God, the election has been won by Godwin Obaseki.

"We know we have won. INEC must announce it."

Edo's Governor Godwin Obaseki is keen on a second term in office [Pulse]

The governor urged party supporters to protect their votes at the polls to prevent malpractice by election officials.

"You must be vigilant. We must make sure the election is free and fair," he warned.

Obaseki joined the PDP in June after the All Progressives Congress (APC) blocked his bid to run for a second term four years after he won on the party's platform in 2016.

The APC's candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was the PDP's candidate in 2016, is the governor's main challenger.

A total of 14 candidates will contest in the election.