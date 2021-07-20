Okowa condemns lawmakers who rejected electronic transmission of election results

Between July 15 and 16, majority of legislators in both chambers of parliament voted against a clause in the Electoral Amendment Bill that would have allowed for electronic transmission of election results by electoral umpire INEC.

Speaking when he received the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Pastor Monday Udoh-Tom and his management team on an advocacy visit on Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), Okowa said the action of the lawmakers could be interpreted to mean that there is a plan to rig elections in future.

He however commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efforts at ensuring the credibility of the electoral process and for declaring that it has the capacity to transmit election figures electronically.

The governor warned that rejection of electronic transmission of election results could undermine the country's efforts at attracting Foreign Direct Investments.

"Once Nigerians trust our electoral process, many Nigerians will come out to register and vote during elections. We need to change the narrative of many Nigerians that whether they vote or not, results will still come out the way they want it.

"I want to specially congratulate the INEC Chairman for coming out to insist that INEC has the capacity to truly transmit election results and I do not see any reason why any Nigerian would want to vote for non-transmission of election results.

"It’s actually very wrong. It gives the people the impression that people are out to rig elections from day one. It’s not the best for us as a nation and it sends the wrong communication.

"It’s not just good for our economy and our image as a nation, because until people learn to trust our electoral processes, it will be difficult for people to come in and do business with us.

"Foreign direct investments cannot come to a nation where they cannot trust our electoral processes. It is doable and possible. We saw it with Edo State election and I believe that the processes and technology being put in place will help to make it work.

"We pray and plan for a free process and better improvement with every election that will come even before the general elections in 2023.