Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has announced his readiness to be probed by governor Hope Uzodinma, who’s willing to look into the financial records of the state from 2010.

The state governor, who was declared winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, by the Supreme Court has ordered that the financial status of the state be sent to him.

Uzodinma said this while delivering his inaugural speech on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

He said, “My government shall be anchored on reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery. Every Imo person shall have a say in my government,”

“My doors are wide open. I forgive those who conspired to rob me of my hard-earned mandate. Let us work hard to make Imo the pride of Nigeria.

“I hereby direct the Accountant General of the State to within four days forward to me the comprehensive financial status of the State from May 2010 till date.

“I also direct the Permanent Secretaries of all the Ministries to within the same period forward the status of the contracts awarded within the time frame. Payment of all ongoing contracts is hereby stopped.”

From May 2010 to January 2020, Imo State has been governed by three administrations led by Ikedi Ohakim (2007–2011), Rochas Okorocha (2011–2019) and Emeka Ihedioha (May 2019-Jan 2020).

Reacting to Uzodinma’s resolve to examine the state’s financial records during his administration, Okorocha in a tweet on Thursday, January 16, 2020, said it’s okay to probe him, but warned against any attempt to harass or intimidate him.

He tweeted, “Let me reiterate that I have nothing against being probed.

“What I did not agree with was the attempt to misuse power to harass and intimidate me or any of my supporters”.

Meanwhile, Uzodinma has asked banks to freeze Imo state account.