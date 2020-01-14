For many political watchers, Hope Uzodinma's victory over the incumbent governor, Emeka Ihedioha, at the Supreme Court will go down as one of the biggest moments in Nigerian politics this year.

Ihedioha is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Uzodinma was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, declared Uzodinma winner of the Imo State governorship election which took place on February 23, 2019.

According to results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ihedioha polled a total of 273,404 votes; Uche Nwosu (AA) got 190,364 votes, Ifeanyi Ararume (APGA) polled 114,676 votes while Uzodinma (APC) got 96,458 votes.

Uzodinma and Nwosu had individually petitioned the Tribunal claiming that they were the winners of the election.

Top on the list of Uzodinma's demands was that votes in 388 polling units units were voided by INEC.

The electoral umpire defended its action saying the votes were cancelled due to over voting.

Subsequently, Ihedioha won the legal actions challenging his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The Appeal Court also upheld his election as governor of Imo state.

But at the Supreme Court, things were a little different.

The seven-member panel, read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Court unanimously agreed that results in 388 polling units were unlawfully excluded during the collation of the final governorship election result in Imo State.

Justice Kekere-Ekun said with the results from the 388 polling units added, Uzodinma polled a majority of the lawful votes and ought to have been declared the winner of the election by INEC.

She voided and set aside the declaration of lhedioha as the winner of the 2019 governorship election.

"Vote due to the appellant Senator Hope Uzodinma and the APC from 388 Polling Units were wrongly excluded from scores ascribed to the appellant(to them).

“It is thereby ordered that the appellant votes from 388 Polling Units unlawfully excluded from the appellant vote declared shall be added and that the first respondent, Emeka Ihedioha, was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the said election," she declared.

Earlier in the day, Nwosu withdrew his case against Ihedioha.

According to reports, security personnel have cordoned off the Imo state government house.

As the decision of the Supreme Court on the Imo state governorship election continues to generate mixed reactions, the APC is optimistic that "all other stolen mandates" would be recovered.