Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, congratulated the people of Edo State after the defeat of the APC in the governorship election which took place on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Okorocha is a member of the APC and currently represents Imo West Senatorial District in the senate.

Incumbent Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP scored 307,955 votes to defeat Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who polled 223,619 votes.

Okorocha hailed the people of Edo for fighting against alleged injustice by handing Obaseki a fresh mandate.

Okorocha and Oshiomhole have had their battles (ChannelsTV)

Okorocha and former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, famously bickered publicly in 2019.

The senator described the loss suffered by his political party in Edo as a “revolution of the masses against injustice."

ALSO READ: The humiliation and downfall of Adams Oshiomhole [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

He added that President Muhamamadu Buhari is the only factor keeping the APC together.

“There is no more APC, what we have is the respect for President Muhammadu Buhari," Okorocha was quoted as saying by Punch.

Okorocha’s in-law and former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, blamed Oshiomhole for the party’s defeat in Edo. “All he did was to try to muzzle people to accept a candidate they never wanted.

Okorocha's son in-law and former governorship candidate in Imo, Uche Nwosu speaks on President Muhammadu Buhari's performance and 2023 elections as he rejoins the All Progressive Congress (APC). [Guardian]

“This is not what APC was built on, we expect things to be done the right way but the former chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, believes that anything can come from anywhere without going through due process,” Nwosu added.

Oshiomhole picked fights with a slew of governors from the APC during his spell as chairman of the party.

In 2018, Okorocha asked President Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order.