My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

The support for obi: Yesufu is one of the strong voices championing the presidential bid of the former Anambra State Governor on social media.

Meanwhile, the controversial activist has now declared that she won't hold back from criticising the Labour Party Presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 election.

Why it's important: Yesufu also stated that she doesn't hold Obi any loyalty, noting that her loyalty was solely to Nigeria and not any individual.

She made this known in a post on her Twitter page on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Yesufu's tweet read: "Just so we are clear, my number one job is to criticise Peter Obi's @PeterObi every move that needs to be criticised. The second is to support him to win election. My loyalty is to Nigeria not Peter Obi. I just need someone that can work for Nigeria. Don't get it mixed up!

"Don't go thinking you and I are on the same side. No, we are not. I am for Nigeria and any person that is seeking to be voted or has been voted i will hold accountable and criticise. End of discussion!"

Yesufu's activism: Recall that Aisha had earlier accused the federal government of masterminding a scheme to derail the 2023 election campaign of Obi, with false allegations.

Pulse reports that the activist has always been a strong force in the struggle for a just and better social in the country.

She's a Co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement that was created to ensure that the government rescue the abducted schoolgirls from Chibok Local Government in Borno State.