RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Yesufu said her loyalty is to the country and not any individuals.

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)
Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)

Read Also

The support for obi: Yesufu is one of the strong voices championing the presidential bid of the former Anambra State Governor on social media.

Meanwhile, the controversial activist has now declared that she won't hold back from criticising the Labour Party Presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 election.

Why it's important: Yesufu also stated that she doesn't hold Obi any loyalty, noting that her loyalty was solely to Nigeria and not any individual.

She made this known in a post on her Twitter page on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Yesufu's tweet read: "Just so we are clear, my number one job is to criticise Peter Obi's @PeterObi every move that needs to be criticised. The second is to support him to win election. My loyalty is to Nigeria not Peter Obi. I just need someone that can work for Nigeria. Don't get it mixed up!

"Don't go thinking you and I are on the same side. No, we are not. I am for Nigeria and any person that is seeking to be voted or has been voted i will hold accountable and criticise. End of discussion!"

Yesufu's activism: Recall that Aisha had earlier accused the federal government of masterminding a scheme to derail the 2023 election campaign of Obi, with false allegations.

Pulse reports that the activist has always been a strong force in the struggle for a just and better social in the country.

She's a Co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement that was created to ensure that the government rescue the abducted schoolgirls from Chibok Local Government in Borno State.

Yesufu also played a prominent role during the #EndSARS protests, where she was praised for leading hordes of protesters to resist the intimidation of the securities operatives.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Lagos vows to sanction unlicensed traditional medicine practitioners

Lagos vows to sanction unlicensed traditional medicine practitioners

Alleged certificate forgery: PDP asks court to disqualify Gov Abdulrazaq

Alleged certificate forgery: PDP asks court to disqualify Gov Abdulrazaq

2023: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man Diaspora committee

2023: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man Diaspora committee

Troops continue operation in Kaduna, kill 2 bandits

Troops continue operation in Kaduna, kill 2 bandits

Police arrest suspected traffic robber, 2 others in Lagos

Police arrest suspected traffic robber, 2 others in Lagos

Customs hands over 389 parcel of Marijuana to NDLEA in Kebbi

Customs hands over 389 parcel of Marijuana to NDLEA in Kebbi

2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m for billboards, posters in Kogi

2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m for billboards, posters in Kogi

Kano Govt constitutes committee to investigate building collapse

Kano Govt constitutes committee to investigate building collapse

Trending

Witches and Wizards back Tinubu

Witches and Wizards back APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

Ayo Fayose and Isaac Fayose

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Why I met with Tinubu, Atiku, Obi in London - Wike

Obasanjo, Obi meet 'team Wike' in London. [Facebook:Olalekan Adetayo]

Breaking: Obasanjo, Obi meet 'team Wike' in London