Marafa accuses Yari of frustrating gov primary in Zamfara

APC Marafa accuses Yari of frustrating primary election in Zamfara

Senator Marafa says Governor Yari frustrated the APC primary election in Zamfara state.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Kabiru Marafa play Senator Marafa accuses Yari of frustrating APC primary election in Zamfara state. (Naij)

Senator Kabiru Marafa, has accused Governor Abdulaziz Yari of “frustrating” the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Zamfara state.

Addressing journalists in Gusau, Governor Yari urged all APC members in Zamfara state to conduct the primaries individually to beat the 12 midnight deadline by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But, in a statement, Marafa described the governor’s directive as an invitation to anarchy.

"It is unfortunate that the Governor after deliberately frustrating the conduct of the exercise will now be asking the people to conduct the exercise themselves,” Marafa who chairs the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), said.

“This is an invitation to anarchy and we will never be part of any illegality, aimed at pushing the state into anarchy.

“Governor Yari threatened that there would be bloodbath in Zamfara, five innocent persons were killed and many more wounded by Yaris boys, and the culprits are still working freely,” he added.

ALSO READ: Gov. Yari dares Oshiomhole, calls supporters out for protest

Marafa called on the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and leaders of the party to invoke relevant sanctions of the party constitution to “disqualify Yari and his co travelers” to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara deputy governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, has called on the people of the state to remain calm over controversy surround APC primaries in the state.

Wakkala, an APC governorship aspirant, made the call while addressing his supporters in Gusau on Saturday.

