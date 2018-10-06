Pulse.ng logo
APC primaries: Zamfara Deputy Governor sue for peace

Wakkala, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, made the call while addressing his supporters in Gusau on Saturday.

APC primaries: Zamfara Deputy Governor sue for peace

The Zamfara Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, has called on the people of the state to remain calm over controversy surround APC primaries in the state.

Wakkala, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, made the call while addressing his supporters in Gusau on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wakkala’s appeal was sequel to Saturday and Sunday Governorship and National Assembly primaries in the state.

The National Secretariat of APC had fixed the two day for the primaries  following the cancellation of the last Wednesday primary election by the party the National Working Committee.

The deputy governor, however, urged members to come out enmasse and vote for the candidate of their choice for governorship primaries.

 “We should come out enmasse and vote for candidate of our choice in the APC governorship primaries,“ he said.

NAN reports that Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari had on Friday, urged his supporters to come out and protest, peacefully, against the dissolution of party executives by the NWC of APC.

According to Yari, the peaceful reaction is also against the decision of the NWC to return Dr Abubakar Fari-led committee to conduct the exercise.

Yari, who gave the directive at news conference said, “We are not satisfied with that committee, we don’t have confidence in it. “ 

