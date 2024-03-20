LP crisis deepens as NLC shuts party secretariats, demands Abure's sacking

The congress also demanded the sacking of Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the party.

In a press statement dated Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the NLC asked its members in the states to picket all secretariats of the LP nationwide over the “financial rascality and contempt for the leadership of LP.”

The union also accused Abure of planning to destroy the Labour Party.

The statement reads, “That given the intransigence of the National Chairman of the Labour Party to unilaterally hold a National Convention of the Labour Party, financial rascality and contempt for the leadership of the NLC, the NLC State Councils and State Political Committees should mobilise workers to picket all the State Secretariats of the Labour Party, scheduled for Wednesday, 20th March 2024.

“In view of the soon to be held all-inclusive national convention of the Labour Party, the NLC State councils and the NLC Political Committees should immediately embark on a statewide mobilisation of workers to join the NLC Political Commission and the Labour Party.