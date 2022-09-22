Lawal says northern Christians will mobilise against Muslim-Muslim ticket

No to Muslim-Muslim ticket: Lawal said he's working with about 40 northern Christian politicians to ensure that the same-faith ticket failed.

He said this during an interview on Arise TV, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Lawal added that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is a wicked ploy to widen the existing divisions between Christians and Muslims in the north.

The former SGF revealed that he and other Christian leaders were considering an alignment with a leading political party to ensure that their goal comes to fruition.

Lawal's word: “The introduction of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC or same-faith ticket is a wicked plan to further create divisions within the north. We try as leaders of societies to live as brothers and sisters but this demonic proposition just came out of the blues.

“For all lovers of unity in this country, in the north in particular where we are most affected, this ticket must never succeed. We will make sure we defeat it in such a resounding manner that nobody in his right senses will ever think about it again at least in the near future for our political journey in Nigeria. So we are set on it and we are determined to kill it (Muslim-Muslim ticket). Our people are mobilised, and our people are ready for the election.

“I and Dogara alone aren’t the only ones involved in this. Indeed, we are leaders of groups of about 40 leading Christian politicians in the north. We started work on this years back when we suspected that if a Muslim emerge from the south as the candidate for any of the political parties, there is a risk that what has happened will happen.