Lagos will flourish more than ever under Tinubu’s presidency — APC ICC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos APC Independent Campaign Council (ICC) Directorate on Wednesday, said the state would flourish more than ever under Sen. Bola Tinubu’s presidency.

Tinubu (Phenomenal)
Tinubu (Phenomenal)

Omolola, also a member, Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Civil Societies Group, congratulated the President-Elect and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his re-election.

He said: “Lagos state will flourish now more than ever before.

“For the First time in the history of Nigeria, Lagos will be in the same party with a President of Lagos Origin and extraction, and this will naturally translate to a better, safer and prosperous state.”

According to him, Tinubu’s victory is well-deserved in spite of all the barrage of criticisms, vilification, back-stabbing, open confrontation, cyber-bullying, name calling and dirty politics that characterised the attacks on his person and his ambition.

“No Nigerian living or dead has been so publicly attacked, condemned and maligned like Tinubu in his quest for contesting for public office.

“To our surprise, despite all the attacks on Tinubu he was cool, calm and collected. He was focused on the ball and only threw jabs when he was pushed to the wall and forced to speak out.

“And whenever he does that, it becomes the hottest topic of the day and also came new into our lexicon.”

He applauded electorate for re-electing Sanwo-Olu, saying “Lagos residents will not sacrifice competence, character and capacity for sentiments and an accident of history leader who wanted to ride on the so called “Obidient Revolution”.

Omolola, who commended Sanwo-Olu for his tenacity and sense of direction, thanked residents “for standing tall and doing the needful when it mattered most and securing the future of our children.”

“He (Sanwo-Olu) fought a good fight and got a well-deserved victory. The APC-led government and its leadership in Lagos must not be caught napping again.

“They must take the mantle of leadership and do what is right henceforth.

“APC in Lagos has a poor remuneration plans and strategy for its members and admirers and they must change that strategy henceforth,” he said.

Omolola urged the party leadership to make it a duty to compensate people and groups who had worked with APC to achieve “this hard fought victory, it was a serious battle and we thank God for victory at last.”

“There is a saying that the harder the battle, the sweeter the victory. We look forward to a better Lagos under the Sanwo-Olu-Hamzat second-term administration,” he said.

