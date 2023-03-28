ADVERTISEMENT
LP reduces nomination fee for 3 governorship elections to ₦15 million

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party promised to always identify with the cause of the people.

Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi [TheCable]
Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi [TheCable]

Julius Abure, the national chairman of LP, made this known while addressing newsmen after a meeting with its elected senators and House of Representatives members in Abuja.

Abure said that the decision was reached after consulting with the party's national leader and the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

"We have reviewed all the complaints about the high costs of nomination fees by the party in terms of nomination forms for the governorship election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

"I am pleased to announce to you that the nomination fees has been reduced from ₦25 million to ₦15 million.

"We have always been a listening party, we believe that this party is propelled and owned by the people.

"Therefore, for us, the leaders of this party, we shall always ensure that we listen to the yearnings and aspirations of our people and provide leadership by example."

Abure said that the nomination fee paid by its aspirants in Imo, the late Humphrey Anumudu, would be refunded to his family to show the leadership of compassion and empathy that the party stood for.

He said that LP had eight senators and 34 House of Representatives members in the just concluded elections and congratulated them for the victory.

He said that the party just concluded a meeting between its national leadership and the Senate and House of Representatives members elect to continue to build synergy and working relationships amongst themselves.

"We must put on record here that all those who were elected on the platform of the party either to the House of Representatives or as Senators are well responsible and dedicated to the party.

"For us to continue to provide quality leadership, we will continue to consult and we believe that they are men of integrity, they are women of high repute.

"I am sure they are also aware of the basis of which they were elected, they rode on the back of the people to the position where they are today," he said.

Abure said the party would build on the successes already recorded by the party to sustain the momentum and ensure that more Nigerians believed in the party.

He said the party's legislators would provide quality leadership to the people and canvass alternative government policy as well as always identify with the cause of the people.

He added that the party's desire to take back the country and redeem the country from the shackles of poverty, hunger, and unemployment among others remains undaunted.

"We shall continue to pursue these causes on behalf of Nigerians and we believe very strongly that the new Nigeria is still possible.

"We use this opportunity to make it very clear that we will go after all those who stole the mandate that was freely given to us by Nigerians on February 25th and take them over lawfully.

"These include which was stolen alongside other mandates either at the level of states governorship or the level of state houses of assembly or the National Assembly."

Abure appreciated all Nigerians for the support the party enjoyed during the presidential, governorship and House of Assembly elections especially those who lost their lives and wished the injured quick recovery.

