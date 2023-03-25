ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reports say the aspirant died after paying N25m for the Labour Party governorship nomination form.

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Anumudu was found dead in his Lagos residence after returning from a Labour Party meeting held at the party's national headquarters in Abuja on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The multi-billionaire cum politician was a native of Mbieri Ancient Kingdom in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to family sources, the governorship aspirant was found dead in his house in what was described as a “spiritual attack.”

Until his death, Anumudu had been a serial contestant for the Imo state governorship seat in a struggle that dates back to 1998 when he contested for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket and reportedly won but was persuaded to cede the slot for Achike Udenwa who went on to rule the state between 1999 and 2007.

Since then, he had joined the Imo governorship race in every election cycle up until 2019 when he ran on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party as a candidate.

The deceased was reported to have forked out the sum of N25m for the Labour Party nomination and expression of interest forms for the Imo governorship election slated for November 11, 2023.

Anumudu was also a respected legal luminary and the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Motors.

News Agency Of Nigeria

