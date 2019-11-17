Senator Dino Melaye has rejected the results of the of the senatorial election between him and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress ahead of INEC declaration.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate says he has never seen an election like that of Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Kogi State.

The senator in a video urges the Independent National Electoral Commission to declare the election inconclusive because the number of cancelled votes is higher than the margin between him and his opponent.

Melaye and Adeyemi contested in the November 16, senatorial election in the state to represent the people of Kogi West Senatorial district.

Pulse reported earlier that Senator Dino Melaye may not win the rerun of the senatorial election between him and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), because of the margin of votes between him and the APC candidates following the announcement of five out of the seven local government areas in their senatorial district.