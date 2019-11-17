Going by the results announced by INEC so far in Kogi, Senator Dino Melaye may not win the rerun of the senatorial election between him and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress, (APC).

Melaye and Adeyemi contested in the November 16, senatorial election in the state to represent the people of Kogi West Senatorial district.

Of the seven local government in the district, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced five, four of which were won by Adeyemi with thousands of votes.

While the candidates both of whom are from Ijumu are waiting for the results of the remaining two local governments areas, Melaye would need over 14,000 votes to defeat Adeyemi.

The two remaining local government areas that are yet to be announced by INEC are Yagba and Lokoja LGAs.

Below are the results announced so far.

Kaba Bunnu

APC — 15,037

PDP — 8,974

Kogi Koton Karfe

APC — 14,168

PDP — 9,786

Mopa Muro

APC — 4,874

PDP — 3,704

Ijumu

APC — 11,627

PDP — 7,647

Yagba East

APC — 6,683

PDP — 7,745