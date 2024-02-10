Kano Governor receives 3 APC LGA chairmen who defected to NNPP

Yusuf stated this while receiving chairmen of three local government areas and APC “heavyweights” from different parts of the state who defected to the NNPP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among those who crossed to the ruling party was the Chairman of Dawakin Tofa LGA, Alhaji Ado Tamba Kwa, along with the Vice Chairman, Yahaya Labour.

Others are the Chairman of Nasarawa LGA, Auwal Aramposa and the Chairman of Garin Malam LGA, Mudaisir Aliyu and others who included some councillors and advisers.

They were led by the Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Alhaji Ado Tamba Kwa, who said they came to align with the governor and his deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, to move Kano State forward.

Yusuf said: “We are committed, with the support of our party, to deliver on this progress; we are going to continue with infrastructure expansion in all parts of the state."

He said the purpose of the government was to unite and develop the state.

“We have undertaken development projects across the state without discrimination.

“We are also going to encourage the LGAs to do similar interventions in their headquarters and other major settlements.

“We have to put all hands on deck, it doesn’t matter where you are coming from and who you worship, we all believe in one God and ethnicity, what matters is what you can contribute to our state.”

He said the people of Kano state deserved the best and assured that the government would spend the next three and half years to give it to them through qualitative leadership.

“We are going to spend the years with your support and prayers, to improve security, unity of purpose and development of the state.

“We want to create a new set of future leaders for Kano State.

” We cannot achieve that until we unite and stop listening to ethnic and religious bigots who see everything through the lens of religion.

” Political differences and ethnicity don’t build roads, do not provide education or health care, it is people working together with the unity of purpose.”

Yusuf assured the defectors that his government was for all and not for followers of a particular political party or ethnic group.

“It is government for all to serve the interest of all.

” Whether the people supported us or not, once the elections are over, we are the government of the entire state.

“We operate with the highest level of transparency and accountability, giving equal opportunities.

” What matters to us is credibility and competence and what you can contribute to the people of Kaduna State,” Gov. Yusuf added.

He thanked the former APC members for joining the NNPP to contribute their efforts in uniting and moving the state forward.

Deputy Gov., Gwarzo, commended the defectors for their decision to join forces with the government to bring about positive changes in the state.

“It is gratifying to see people like you coming to seek collaboration. We are going to make Kano the envy of the people of Nigeria,“ he said.

He assured them of the government’s willingness to partner with all to make the state great again.

State Chairman of NNPP, Hashimu Gumburawa, said politics was a game and those who played well would achieve its dividends.

“Nothing can be so beautiful as what has happened today. I am glad, more people from different parts of the state are now getting it right,” Gumburawa said.

Earlier, Kwa, who is also the leader of the defectors, reiterated their commitment to work with the present administration to achieve greatness.

“We have come to reaffirm our commitment to join hands for the sake of development of our state.