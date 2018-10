news

Jimi Agbaje has won the governorship primary election of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and will face Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the race to become the next Lagos State governor in 2019.

Agbaje won the PDP's primary election with 1,100 votes to beat his only opponent, Deji Doherty (742 votes), according to the result announced on Friday, October 5, 2018.

Details later.