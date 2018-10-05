Is Jimi Agbaje really serious about being Governor of Lagos?

news

Jimi Agbaje once said he was motivated to join politics after the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola was denied of his mandate in 1993.

"I saw the annulment (of the 1993 election) as a personal insult and an assault on the Nigerian people. This led to my first entry into what I would call activism, working with other concerned professionals”, Agbaje said in an interview he granted Punch newspaper in 2013.

Since his foray into politics, Agbaje has twice ran for the office of Governor of Lagos on two platforms—Democratic People’s Alliance (DPA) in 2007 and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

Before running for the office of Governor in 2007, Agbaje was a member of the defunct Action Congress (AC). He abandoned the party alongside 11 others when it dawned on him that godfather Bola Tinubu had already anointed Babatunde Raji Fashola the AC governorship flagbearer for Lagos. The rest is history.

I have gone through the trouble of briefly outlining Agbaje’s political history in the preceding paragraphs to prove that he is no greenhorn or tabula rasa in the game. Now 61 years of age, Agbaje has been there and done that. He is a smooth talker, articulate, urbane and suave. He also looks and sounds the part.

In 2015, he won the debate against incumbent Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode by relaying his points lucidly and expertly. Agbaje appears all modern and bougie.

I keenly followed Agbaje’s governorship campaign in 2007 and it's still one of the best local campaigns I have seen in recent times. "Jay Kay is Ok for Governor", hordes of Agbaje's campaign posters cheered at the time. And we believed them.

Agbaje won plenty hearts in 2007 including mine. After 2007 however, Agbaje withered in the political firmament. He swapped parties, loyalties and ideologies, lost plenty of goodwill and famously declared in 2015 that “I am not one of them” in order to warm his way back to his base and distinguish himself from the thieving political class of his day.

These days, Agbaje looks lost and unsure of how exactly he intends to prosecute a political campaign. His messaging is all muddled up and foggy. You won’t know he’s running for governor until a few months before another election cycle.

He comes across as a politician who is so uncertain of his chances of winning a state wide election that he has to be prodded to purchase the form just months before a major election. After he loses one election, Agbaje goes to sleep until another election season is upon him.

With the PDP all set to conduct its Lagos governorship primary this week, Agbaje has told everyone who cares to listen that he is back in the race to win it, even though no one believes him.

“I believe I will win and I will not be running this race if I don’t believe that. But I must also say that I am ready to accept the result of the election,” Agbaje said.

What Agbaje has to start doing if he loses an election is keep himself in people’s faces and in the conversation, remain vocal as an opposition figure and outline alternative policies while at it.

Agbaje has to constantly prove that he is not one of them. At the moment, he comes across as one of them--another politician who seeks power just for the sake of it.