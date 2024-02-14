Jigawa Assembly confirms Salisu Abdu as chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission
The House had in 2022 passed the bill for the establishment of State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.
Recommended articles
This followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Malam Lawan Muhammad at the Committee of the Whole in Dutse.
Presenting the motion, Muhammad said that the nominee had the requisite qualification for appointment as the chairman of the commission and requested the confirmation of two other persons as permanent members of the commission’s board.
The two nominees were; Hassan Hashim and Musa Kallamu-Auyo. The House had in 2022 passed the bill for the establishment of State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission. The house thereafter, confirmed their appointment at the sitting presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Haruna Aliyu.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng