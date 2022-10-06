It is safe to assume Tinubu is missing – Atiku’s spokesman

According to Bwala, “it is safe to assume that Tinubu is missing”.

Why Bwala said what he said: Bwala's comment is a reaction to Festus Keyamo's statement.

What Festus Keyamo said: Pulse reports that the Spokesperson of the APC campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has said he's unaware of the current location of the party's presidential flag-bearer, Tinubu.

“Our candidate is not in the country currently and I don’t have any information on where he is,” Keyamo had said.

Keyamo, while speaking on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, October 05, 2022, stated that only mischief makers are gravely concerned about Tinubu’s whereabouts.

Bwala to Keyamo: But Bwala has described Keyamo’s comments as a menace.

“Based on the confession/admission of their campaign spokesman, it is safe to assume that their candidate is missing, That’s a national security risk.

“At every given time, campaign must know the location of their PC and why he is in that location. It is called national security,” Bwala wrote on his known Twitter handle.

Tinubu's disappearance: The former Lagos State Governor has been out of the country for over one week with his location remaining undisclosed, sparking insinuations that he had been flown out of the country for a urgent medical attention.

He posted a video on his Twitter page on Sunday, October 2, 2022, wherein he can be seen riding a spinning bike to proof his fitness.