INEC to conduct 89 constituencies supplementary elections on April 15.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye in Abuja on Monday.

Okoye said the commission would also conduct five senatorial districts and 98 constituency elections, comprising of 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies.

Okoye said the commission met on Monday, reviewed the areas where supplementary elections were required to conclude the outstanding governorship, national and state assembly elections across the country.

He recalled that 26 State governorship, 104 senatorial, 329 federal and 935 state constituency elections have been concluded and winners declared.

“Consequently, supplementary governorship elections will be held in Adamawa and Kebbi, five Senatorial Districts, 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies.

“Owing to the competitive nature of the elections, especially for legislative seats, supplementary elections will be held in just a few polling units in some constituencies,” he said.

Okoye said the comprehensive list of the polling units by state, local government, registration area, registered voters and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected would be published on its website on or before Wednesday, March 29.

He appealed to all political parties, candidates and stakeholders to note the date and locations of the supplementary elections.

Okoye said the earlier accreditation for polling and collation agents, observers and the media still subsisted for the supplementary elections.

“The commission once again urges political parties, candidates and their supporters to see the exercise as an election and not war.