INEC Kaduna issues certificates of return to ex-Kaduna Speaker, Liman, 3 others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The members-elect were charged to ensure they lived up to the expectations of the electorate.

Ex-Kaduna Speaker, Dahiru Liman [X.com]
They include; the former Speaker, State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman (APC, Makera State Constituency), Haruna Barnabas (APC, Chawai State Constituency), Jesse Tanko (APC, Chikun State Constituency) and Nura Likoro (PDP, Kudan State Constituency).

Malam Aminu Idris, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, in a remark while issuing the certificates, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election. He charged the members-elect to ensure they live up to the expectations of the electorate, in tandem with their campaign promises.

Dahiru Liman, the former Speaker, who made a return to the house spoke shortly after he received his certificate and reassured of effective representation to his constituency and the state at large.

On his part, the Member-elect, representing Chikun State Constituency, Jesse Tanko, said he was too eager for his inauguration to hit the ground running. He vowed to focus on a four-point agenda to give the Chikun people the desired representation.

Also, the Member-elect, representing Kudan State Constituency, Nura Abdukarim, assured he would not disappoint the electorate on the mandate given to him.

