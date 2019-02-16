This was confirmed on Friday by Mr. Festus Okoye, INEC's National Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity. It came after reports that members of the electoral body were having a meeting to assess the possibility of pushing the polls to another date.

This appeared to be false according to Okoye who said that, "If stories are flying about, allow the stories to fly. What they are reporting is not true," the spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Post News.

Before the announcement, states such as Abia, Anambra, and Plateau have seen some chaos following the burning of INEC offices in the areas.

The state of security in Nigeria is of importance to foreign election observers that include the African Union. In Ebonyi State, there was a concern about safety since two suspects were reportedly arrested for trying to plant a bomb on a bridge.