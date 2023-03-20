INEC adjourns guber collation in Cross River to Monday

Adies said the adjournment became necessary to ensure that the results of the three remaining LGAs were available after the collation officers announced 15 of the 18 LGAs of the state.

“The exercise will continue in the morning on Monday, by 9am, hopefully, the results of the remaining three LGAs would be available by then.

“I thank the party agents, journalists, observers and everyone here at the collation centre for your patience, let us continue tomorrow,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three of the remaining LGAs are Akamkpa, Boki and Obanliku.