INEC adjourns guber collation in Cross River to Monday
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of results for the governorship election in Cross River to 9am on Monday, March 20.
Recommended articles
Adies said the adjournment became necessary to ensure that the results of the three remaining LGAs were available after the collation officers announced 15 of the 18 LGAs of the state.
“The exercise will continue in the morning on Monday, by 9am, hopefully, the results of the remaining three LGAs would be available by then.
“I thank the party agents, journalists, observers and everyone here at the collation centre for your patience, let us continue tomorrow,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three of the remaining LGAs are Akamkpa, Boki and Obanliku.
NAN also reports that collation started at about 5 p.m. at the heavily guarded INEC Collation Centre in Calabar.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng