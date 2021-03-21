Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has tendered an unreserved apology after asking Igbo political leaders to apologise to the core north over the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello by ‘Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 coup.’

Okupe had in a series of tweets on Saturday, March 20, 2021, said the Igbo presidency may not be achieved until political leaders in the north forgive the Igbos and support their political ambition.

He said, , “An Igbo President is only possible if we are able to evolve a grand National Consensus on the project such as that which was enacted in 1999 when the two presidential candidates were Yoruba.

“A national consensus for Igbo Presidency cannot evolve until the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 coup.

“This is the political knot only the Igbo leaders must spearhead and with the support of other well-meaning Nigerians, resolve with a high level of humility and political dexterity.”

The tweets thereafter caused outrage on Twitter as many Nigerians attacked him for being insensitive about the millions of Igbos killed during the civil war that broke out after the coup.

Okupe has, however, deleted the tweets and also apologised to the Igbos and every Nigerian who felt offended by the tweets.

In a tweet titled 'Open apology to the Igbos', Okupe said he was only trying to help the Igbos to actualise their political dream adding that he didn’t intend to hurt or demean them.

Okupe wrote; “I tender my unreserved apology to the Igbos and other Nigerians who felt offended by my post on Igbo presidency and the north. I never intended to hurt or demean the Igbos. Instead I wanted to help actualise the dream. I regret the said post, and I am truly sorry."

Meanwhile, in the controversial tweets he posted on Saturday, Okupe said he aims to run for president, but promised to shelve his ambition if there is a national consensus for an Igbo presidency in 2023.