Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe says Igbo presidency may not be possible until northerners forgive the Igbos for the killing of Ahmadu Bello by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 coup.

Okupe said Igbo presidency will only be possible in 2023 if there is a grand national consensus that supports it.

He added that the consensus will require the support of political leaders in the core north, whom he believes are still aggrieved over the killing of their political leader 55 years ago.

He said, “An Igbo President is only possible if we are able to evolve a grand National Consensus on the project such as that which was enacted in 1999 when the two presidential candidates were Yoruba.

“A national consensus for Igbo Presidency cannot evolve until the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 coup.

“This is the political knot only the Igbo leaders must spearhead and with the support of other well-meaning Nigerians, resolve with a high level of humility and political dexterity.”

Okupe who has an ambition to run for president in 2023 promised to shelve his ambition if the national consensus for an Igbo presidency emerges.

He said, “If this consensus emerges, in the interest of equity, fairness & national unity, I will shelve my ambition & support whoever is chosen as a candidate by my party.

“However, in the event that this national consensus is not achievable, I will run for president in 2023 by God’s grace.”

There have been calls on political parties to present candidates from the South-Eastern part of the country for the actualisation of Igbo presidency in 2023.