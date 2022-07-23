I will speak soon; Nigerians will know the truth about PDP - Wike

Wike is believed to be aggrieved over the decision of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to overlook him in favour of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for the PDP Vice Presidential slot.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Atiku opened up on why he didn't choose Wike as his running mate despite recommendation of a committee set up by the PDP.

The former Vice President, who denied rejecting Wike, said he opted for the Delta governor because he wanted someone that could “deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country”.

Wike has maintained a low profile since the incident with several reports insinuating that he may be plotting his exit from the opposition party.

Meanwhile, taking to his Twitter page on Saturday, July 23, 2023, the Rivers governor disclosed that he will break his silence soon on recent happenings in the PDP.

"I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times," Wike tweeted.

Pulse had earlier reported that a delegation of APC governors recently visited Wike at his Port Harcourt residence, sparking a fresh rumour of a defection to the ruling party.

The visiting party comprising governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Ondo State's, Rotimi Akeredolu, had a closed-door meeting with Wike.

Prior to that, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also made a trip to Rivers State where he held a meeting with the governor.