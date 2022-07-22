Atiku opens up on why he didn’t pick Wike as running mate

Atiku said this in a chat with Arise TV on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Following the PDP convention in May, the former Vice President picked Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State against the recommendation of the party’s national working committee (NWC)

The NWC endorsed Wike for the role but Atiku went for Okowa.

Speaking on why he picked Okowa, Atiku said he opted for Delta Governor because he wanted someone that could “deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country”.

“Governor Wike was not rejected. Nobody was rejected in the party. But you must understand that it’s the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate — a running mate he believes he can work with amicably, and then also deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country.