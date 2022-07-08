Wike meets 3 APC governors as defection plot thickens

The delegation, which consists of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his colleagues from Ondo and Ekiti states, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi respectively, visited Wike at his country home in the Port Harcourt area of Rivers state.

The APC governors had in their entourage the Ekiti State governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji; former Ekiti State governor and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Ayodele Fayose, among others.

It was gathered that Wike, alongside the APC chieftains and others, went into a meeting after exchanging pleasantries in front of the press.

Although the purpose of the visit by APC governors and the eventual meeting with their host remained unknown as of press time, it may not be unconnected with the Rivers governor's rumoured plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that earlier reports had suggested that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Wike met in France, but the media aide to the former Lagos State governor, Tunde Rahman, has since described the reports as "fake news."

Wike is believed to be aggrieved after he was beaten to the PDP presidential ticket by former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who also rejected the recommendation to pick the governor as his running mate.