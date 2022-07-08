RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike meets 3 APC governors as defection plot thickens

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike continues to fuel rumours of his exit from PDP by holding meetings with stakeholders from opposition parties.

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has held a meeting with a delegation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors ahead of the 2023 elections.

The delegation, which consists of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his colleagues from Ondo and Ekiti states, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi respectively, visited Wike at his country home in the Port Harcourt area of Rivers state.

The APC governors had in their entourage the Ekiti State governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji; former Ekiti State governor and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Ayodele Fayose, among others.

It was gathered that Wike, alongside the APC chieftains and others, went into a meeting after exchanging pleasantries in front of the press.

Although the purpose of the visit by APC governors and the eventual meeting with their host remained unknown as of press time, it may not be unconnected with the Rivers governor's rumoured plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that earlier reports had suggested that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Wike met in France, but the media aide to the former Lagos State governor, Tunde Rahman, has since described the reports as "fake news."

Wike is believed to be aggrieved after he was beaten to the PDP presidential ticket by former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who also rejected the recommendation to pick the governor as his running mate.

Meanwhile, it appears the APC governors may want to pounce on the recent fallout of Wike with the PDP leadership to lure him to their side ahead of next year's presidential election.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

