17-year-old yahoo boy hacks EFCC chairman's BVN, bank account details

Mr Olukoyede disclosed this while addressing stakeholders in a video sighted by Pulse on Thursday, May 2.

The EFCC chairman recounted that the boy was nabbed by anti-graft agency operatives and brought to his office for interrogation.

To test the boy's IT skills, the EFCC boss asked him to show him how he swindles people's money through the internet.

The EFCC boss said, "In my Lagos office, I brought in a 17-year-old boy who is studying history 200 level. He's not doing anything science. The guy sat in my office in Lagos and demonstrated some things to me on my laptop.

"He asked for my number (mobile number), through my number he got my BVN. He now mentioned the name of my account number to me and the bank and I didn't tell him anything."

The EFCC chairman said he was in awe of the IT skills of a young lad without an educational background in sciences.

Despite the criminal nature of the boy's actions, Olukoyede sees a glimmer of hope in his skills. He said with the proper guidance and orientation, the boy could become a valuable national asset.

Nigeria lost $706m to cybercrimes - EFCC

Pulse earlier reported that Nigerian banks suffered a loss of ₦8 billion due to cybercrimes alone.

This stats was according findings by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for 2022 released by the EFCC.