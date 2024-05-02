ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

17-year-old yahoo boy hacks EFCC chairman's BVN, bank account details

Segun Adeyemi

The EFCC chairman stated that the boy could become a valuable national asset with proper guidance and orientation.

Ola Olukoyede. [Facebook]
Ola Olukoyede. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Mr Olukoyede disclosed this while addressing stakeholders in a video sighted by Pulse on Thursday, May 2.

The EFCC chairman recounted that the boy was nabbed by anti-graft agency operatives and brought to his office for interrogation.

To test the boy's IT skills, the EFCC boss asked him to show him how he swindles people's money through the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC boss said, "In my Lagos office, I brought in a 17-year-old boy who is studying history 200 level. He's not doing anything science. The guy sat in my office in Lagos and demonstrated some things to me on my laptop.

"He asked for my number (mobile number), through my number he got my BVN. He now mentioned the name of my account number to me and the bank and I didn't tell him anything."

The EFCC chairman said he was in awe of the IT skills of a young lad without an educational background in sciences.

Despite the criminal nature of the boy's actions, Olukoyede sees a glimmer of hope in his skills. He said with the proper guidance and orientation, the boy could become a valuable national asset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse earlier reported that Nigerian banks suffered a loss of ₦8 billion due to cybercrimes alone.

This stats was according findings by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for 2022 released by the EFCC.

Mr Olukoyede revealed that according to the same report, Nigeria annually loses $500 million to cybercrimes.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest to resolve naira abuse case out of court

EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest to resolve naira abuse case out of court

Okoloba community calls for Army barracks in Okuama to curb communal clashes

Okoloba community calls for Army barracks in Okuama to curb communal clashes

Bag of rice is ₦80k - Cross River workers disappointed with Otu's ₦40k wage

Bag of rice is ₦80k - Cross River workers disappointed with Otu's ₦40k wage

17-year-old yahoo boy hacks EFCC chairman's BVN, bank account details

17-year-old yahoo boy hacks EFCC chairman's BVN, bank account details

President Tinubu mourns passing of Second Republic legislator, Sidi Ali

President Tinubu mourns passing of Second Republic legislator, Sidi Ali

Labour unimpressed by Tinubu minimum wage increase as strike action looms

Labour unimpressed by Tinubu minimum wage increase as strike action looms

Peter Obi fires back at Umahi for accusing him of inciting Igbos against FG

Peter Obi fires back at Umahi for accusing him of inciting Igbos against FG

Governor Eno allocates ₦2 billion for April gratuity payment

Governor Eno allocates ₦2 billion for April gratuity payment

UTME result not in paper format - JAMB counters candidates parading slips

UTME result not in paper format - JAMB counters candidates parading slips

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

Tinubu's stance on electoral reform questioned ahead of 2027 polls

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

5 African countries with the cheapest beer price

Top 5 cheapest countries to buy beer in Africa