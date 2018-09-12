Pulse.ng logo
House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara reportedly picks PDP nomination form

According to sources, Dogara picked the form on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at the PDP secretariat in Abuja.

  • Published:
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(The Eagle Online)

The Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara has reportedly picked a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form.

The Speaker moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 as part of the nPDP bloc.

According to Premium Times, Dogara picked the form on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at the PDP secretariat in Abuja.

This is coming a day after he told his supporters at his Abuja residence that he would heed their call to run in 2019.

A source confirms

A source at the PDP national secretariat who spoke to Premium Times said “I can confirm it, he picked up the form already,” the official said under anonymity to avoid offending Mr Dogara, whom they described as “a new bride”.

ALSO READ: Dogara tears IGP apart after meeting Buhari at the Villa

Another source said “He has picked up a PDP nomination form.

“They are filling it now and should be submitting it by tomorrow (Thursday).”

Dogara has been silent on whether he would leave the APC since Senate President Bukola Saraki publicly dumped the ruling party.

