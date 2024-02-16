ADVERTISEMENT
Hours after FG closed case against him, Sowore demands release of Nnamdi Kanu

Ima Elijah



Sowore, an avowed government critic who stood for president earlier this year, was accused of treason after calling for mass protests against the government [BBC]
Sowore, an avowed government critic who stood for president earlier this year, was accused of treason after calling for mass protests against the government [BBC]

Sowore made this demand in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, February 15, 2024, shortly after the Federal Government discontinued its case against him.

Expressing his views, Sowore emphasised that justice must prevail, asserting that there can be no peace and progress in Nigeria without it.

He urged for a reconsideration of Nnamdi Kanu's detention, stating, "It's time that reasoning prevails over the issue of Nnamdi Kanu."

Sowore further criticised the policies of the previous administration, under Muhammadu Buhari, particularly those he deemed as repressive, and called for an apology to individuals affected by the government's actions during its tenure.

He urged the government to prosecute officials involved in committing atrocities under the previous administration.

Nnamdi Kanu has been in detention since June 2021, following his extradition to Nigeria by the former administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, Sowore also demanded an apology from the Nigerian government for his arrest and detention in 2019.

The government discontinued the treasonable felony charges against him, a move he regarded as a vindication of his stance.

Taking to his social media platform, Sowore reaffirmed his commitment to the struggle for justice and liberty, vowing not to relent despite the challenges faced.

