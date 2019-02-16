The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission had shifted Saturdays presidential and National Assembly elections by one week after a meeting, which began Friday evening, ending early on Saturday.

The governorship and house of assembly, FCT area council elections have also been shifted from March 2 to March 9.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu attributed the postponement of all the scheduled elections to logistic and operational problems.

He said the postponement would afford the commission the opportunity to address the identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of Nigerias elections.

NAN correspondent, who monitored the situation, observed that most busy roads were almost empty without vehicular movement as at few minutes before 8:00am.

The ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta road, Agege Motor Road, Mobolaji Bank Anthony, Ikorodu Road, Baruwa-Ayobo Road, Ayobo-Iyana-Ipaja, Yaba-Oyingbo Road and many others were empty.

The ever busy Iyana-Ipaja, Onipanu, Somolu, Yaba and Oyingbo Markets and computer village at Ikeja were also under lock and key as at 8:00 am.

Most of the petrol stations were also closed.

Few men were seen sitting and standing in front of their houses while others gathered in groups to discuss the postponement of the elections.

Mr Olanrewaju Dunmiju, a painter, who resides at Iyana-Ipaja, decried the postponement, saying it had disorganised so many people.

Dunmiju said all the challenges for which the elections were postponed should have been prevented by the electoral umpire.

Mr Omotayo Ayanleye, residing in Fola Agoro Area of Somolu, who expressed dissatisfaction over the postponement, said INEC had enough time to prepare adequately for the elections.

We heard it late, it is a disappointment, I dont know what God wants to do about this. INEC had been planning since 2015, what now is the fruit of INECs planning?

We dont know what is happening because everybody has cancelled all engagements for this. Most banks closed as early as noon on Friday because of this, Ayanleye said.