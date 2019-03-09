Saraki while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote alongside his wife, Mrs. Toyin Saraki, at Ode Opobiyi polling unit 005, Ajikobi ward in Ilorin West local government srea of the state blamed the low turn out of voters on the heavy deployment of military and other security operatives for the exercise.

He,however commended the voters for their orderliness and peaceful conduct during the exercise.

It could be recalled that the military and other security operatives had since Thursday engaged in show of force around strategic locations in Ilorin metropolis.

There was also the deployment of a military jet to the state capital.

The Senate President, however, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to strictly use the card readers for the exercise.

A former Minister of National Planning, Professor Abubakar Suleiman Olanrewaju, also joined Saraki in condemning the militarization of the exercise in the state.

Suleiman,while briefing journalists after casting his vote at Ode Opobiyi 005 polling unit, in Ilorin West Local Government, described the process as undemocratic, pointing out that the military are driving away voters.

Suleiman who is the Director General of the 2019 PDP Mandate Campaign Organization in Kwara state, said this is not what Nigerians are yearning for, saying that any government that engage in such act would not last.

On the issue of card teaders, Suleiman noted that there are still reports of malfunctioning of card readers in some of the polling units, urging the electoral umpire to ensure that the machines work perfectly.